Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar’s Bid for Rajya Sabha, Terms BJP Influence as 'Hijack'

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging BJP's influence as a 'hijack.' Yadav claims Kumar's move reflects BJP's control and contrasts Bihar's interests. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh calls it a 'leadership coup.' JD(U) supporters express disbelief at Nitish stepping down as Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:34 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar’s Bid for Rajya Sabha, Terms BJP Influence as 'Hijack'
Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery retort against the latest political maneuvering in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition, lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed his candidacy for a Rajya Sabha seat. Yadav alleged that Kumar's decision affirmed the BJP's 'hijack' of Bihar's leadership.

The BJP-Nitish alliance, Yadav asserted, has consistently used manipulative tactics in state elections, contradicting their campaign slogan '2025 se 30 phir se Nitish'. He further criticized Kumar's pivot to national politics, arguing it betrays Bihar's people and aligns with BJP's anti-OBC, Dalit stance.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh labeled the move a 'leadership coup,' accusing the BJP of usurping the public mandate. JD(U) loyalists, caught off-guard, demonstrated in disbelief outside Kumar's Patna residence. Despite protests, Kumar assured continuous support for Bihar's development in his latest statement.

