Tejas Networks Unveils Next-Gen Optical Transport Product

Tejas Networks launched the TJ1600-D3, a cutting-edge WDM optical transport product designed for terabit-scale data center interconnections, at MWC 2026. The product, praised for its capacity, reliability, and energy efficiency, underscores India's status as a global tech innovator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tejas Networks announced the debut of its latest innovation, the TJ1600-D3, a versatile wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) optical transport product. This launch, taking place at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, addresses the increasing demand for efficient data center interconnections.

The event saw the presence of Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's Union Minister of Communications, who commended the company for its advanced telecom solutions in a technology-driven world. According to Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, the product caters to the evolving needs of modern network infrastructures by providing compact and energy-efficient solutions for data distribution.

The TJ1600-D3 offers extreme capacity and reliability, with support for flexible line rates ranging from 400G to 1.2T per wavelength. Its design ensures robust service delivery with redundant elements and universal power compatibility, marking a significant step in telecom technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

