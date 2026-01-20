Delhi Scheme: Empowering Caregivers of Disabled Individuals

The Delhi government's recently launched initiative aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 6000 per month to caregivers of individuals with high-support disabilities. This scheme has attracted over 1000 applications to date.

The Social Welfare Department's program targets caregivers who support persons with benchmark disabilities that require intensive daily assistance. The process includes eligibility verification, ensuring applicants meet the set criteria, such as a permanent disability certificate, a Delhi residence for at least five years, and a family income not exceeding Rs one lakh annually.

The scheme, which commenced officially in mid-September, underscores the government's commitment to aiding individuals who provide essential support, enabling persons with disabilities to participate meaningfully in various spheres of life.