Tension Escalates in Assam: Ethnic Clashes Disrupt Peace

In Assam's Kokrajhar district, escalated ethnic clashes between Bodos and Adivasis have resulted in two fatalities, prompting authorities to deploy the Rapid Action Force. Officials confirmed that internet services have been suspended, and prohibitory orders imposed to contain the violence.

The tensions flared following a vehicular incident that left two Adivasi individuals injured, leading to retaliatory violence. The situation worsened as both communities blocked a national highway and set properties ablaze, including a government office.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, additional troops are en route to stabilize the district, and Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty has enforced public assembly restrictions to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)