Tension Escalates in Assam: Ethnic Clashes Disrupt Peace

Fresh ethnic clashes between Bodos and Adivasis erupted in Assam's Kokrajhar district, leading to two deaths and several injuries. The Rapid Action Force was deployed, internet services suspended, and prohibitory orders imposed to maintain order. Authorities urge for calm as reinforcements arrive to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar/Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Kokrajhar district, escalated ethnic clashes between Bodos and Adivasis have resulted in two fatalities, prompting authorities to deploy the Rapid Action Force. Officials confirmed that internet services have been suspended, and prohibitory orders imposed to contain the violence.

The tensions flared following a vehicular incident that left two Adivasi individuals injured, leading to retaliatory violence. The situation worsened as both communities blocked a national highway and set properties ablaze, including a government office.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, additional troops are en route to stabilize the district, and Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty has enforced public assembly restrictions to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

