BetterInvest Launches Unique Media Vision Fund Targeting ₹300 Crore

BetterInvest has launched the SEBI-registered Category II AIF, focusing on private credit for India's media and entertainment sector. The fund aims to raise ₹300 crore, offering a debt-plus-profit-sharing strategy. It facilitates faster capital turnover, and optimized financing for content projects, providing a unique investment opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:26 IST
BetterInvest has unveiled its SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, BetterInvest Media Vision Fund - 1, targeting a ₹300 crore corpus. Unique in design, the fund focuses on private credit with a profit-sharing strategy tailored for the media and entertainment sector in India.

This fund stands out with its debt-plus-profit-sharing model, enabling investors to gain not only from interest income but also potential profits from successful content projects. It targets efficient capital churn by adopting short deal tenures, thereby supporting active portfolio management.

Mr. Sedhumanikandan, Co-founder of BetterInvest, emphasized the need for institutional-grade capital and smart risk structures in content financing. BetterInvest aims to become a comprehensive capital provider for this sector, delivering competitive returns and expanding its presence with this regulated, institutional-grade investment vehicle.

