Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Global Tensions

Gold and silver prices have surged to unprecedented highs in both global and Indian markets, as investors flock to safe-haven assets in response to mounting geopolitical tensions. Gold futures on the MCX hit Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams, while silver climbed to Rs 3,27,998 per kg. Market analysts cite international price hikes, a weaker rupee, and uncertainties such as potential trade wars as catalysts for these increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:27 IST
On Tuesday, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange notched Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams, a 4.7 percent increase, continuing its bullish trend since the year's start. Silver showed similar momentum, surging by nearly 6 percent to Rs 3,27,998 per kilogram, stretching gains seen since the beginning of the week.

Analysts attribute these jumps to global price pressures, a depreciating rupee, and geopolitical uncertainties including a potential US-EU trade war. The economic ripple effects are further exacerbated by strained US-Iran relations and ongoing conflicts involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

