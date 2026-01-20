Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Global Tensions

Gold and silver prices have reached record milestones, driven up by investor demand for safe-haven assets amid escalating global tensions.

On Tuesday, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange notched Rs 1,52,500 per 10 grams, a 4.7 percent increase, continuing its bullish trend since the year's start. Silver showed similar momentum, surging by nearly 6 percent to Rs 3,27,998 per kilogram, stretching gains seen since the beginning of the week.

Analysts attribute these jumps to global price pressures, a depreciating rupee, and geopolitical uncertainties including a potential US-EU trade war. The economic ripple effects are further exacerbated by strained US-Iran relations and ongoing conflicts involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)