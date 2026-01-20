Left Menu

DuneVista Capital Unveils $1 Billion Global Fund Aiming at India

DuneVista Capital has announced securing $1 billion for a global fund, allocating $100 million specifically for the Indian market. The fund’s focus is on Indian startups, growth-stage companies, and women-led businesses. It marks early investment activity in India and the Middle East ahead of its formal launch.

Updated: 20-01-2026 22:38 IST
  • India

Investment firm DuneVista Capital has confirmed the acquisition of capital for a $1 billion global fund, earmarking $100 million specifically for investments in the Indian market. The company, led by CEO Mayank Singhvi, emphasizes its commitment to Indian enterprises, targeting startups and women-led businesses for growth and expansion.

The firm has already initiated investments, deploying $60 million in India and the Middle East. This early investment activity sets the stage for the fund's official unveiling at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, adding momentum to its strategy.

Teaming up with partners such as SACS Partners, Indusbridge Ventures, and El Dorado Capital, DuneVista Capital continues to channel its investments in Indian startups and businesses aiming to scale beyond local boundaries.

