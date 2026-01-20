DuneVista Capital Unveils $1 Billion Global Fund Aiming at India

Investment firm DuneVista Capital has confirmed the acquisition of capital for a $1 billion global fund, earmarking $100 million specifically for investments in the Indian market. The company, led by CEO Mayank Singhvi, emphasizes its commitment to Indian enterprises, targeting startups and women-led businesses for growth and expansion.

The firm has already initiated investments, deploying $60 million in India and the Middle East. This early investment activity sets the stage for the fund's official unveiling at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, adding momentum to its strategy.

Teaming up with partners such as SACS Partners, Indusbridge Ventures, and El Dorado Capital, DuneVista Capital continues to channel its investments in Indian startups and businesses aiming to scale beyond local boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)