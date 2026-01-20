Bridging the Awareness Gap: Boosting PM-VBRY's Impact Among Startups

A recent survey by TeamLease Services reveals a significant disparity in awareness of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana between large corporations and smaller entities like startups and micro businesses.

While 81 percent of employers have knowledge of the scheme, this figure drops drastically to just 5.4 percent within startup ecosystems.

This oversight presents a missed opportunity, as 56 percent of employers plan workforce expansions, highlighting a need for deeper connection between active hiring and the scheme's benefits.