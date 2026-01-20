Left Menu

Bridging the Awareness Gap: Boosting PM-VBRY's Impact Among Startups

A report highlights that awareness of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is higher among large corporations than in startups and micro businesses. While 81% of employers are aware of it, only 5.4% of startups understand the scheme. The report underscores the opportunity to align hiring demand with the scheme's objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:57 IST
Bridging the Awareness Gap: Boosting PM-VBRY's Impact Among Startups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey by TeamLease Services reveals a significant disparity in awareness of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana between large corporations and smaller entities like startups and micro businesses.

While 81 percent of employers have knowledge of the scheme, this figure drops drastically to just 5.4 percent within startup ecosystems.

This oversight presents a missed opportunity, as 56 percent of employers plan workforce expansions, highlighting a need for deeper connection between active hiring and the scheme's benefits.

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

 Global
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
3
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
4
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026