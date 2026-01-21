Left Menu

Kyiv Power Crisis: Capital Left in the Dark

More than half of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is still without electricity following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported over 4,000 buildings are without heat, significantly affecting the city's population.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is grappling with extensive power outages after Russian strikes targeted major energy facilities, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

As of Wednesday morning, approximately 4,000 buildings are without heat, and nearly 60% of the city remains without electricity.

The situation poses a severe challenge for residents as winter approaches, underscoring the critical state of infrastructure in the region.

