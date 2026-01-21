Ukraine's Green Energy Embezzlement Scandal Unveiled
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating a former senior official and a former Naftogaz board member for an alleged green energy embezzlement scheme. The scheme involved claiming payments for facilities in Russian-occupied territories. Nine suspects have been identified in the case.
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is delving into a suspected green energy embezzlement scheme involving a former senior official from the president's office and a past board member of Naftogaz.
The alleged plan involved illicitly claiming payments for energy facilities situated in territories occupied by Russia in 2022, according to the bureau's statement on social media.
Nine suspects have been identified in the case, which highlights ongoing concerns about corruption within the nation's energy sector.
