NATO Urged to Prioritize Ukraine Amid Greenland Distractions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has highlighted the need for the alliance's member nations to focus on Ukraine's defense, warning against distractions arising from issues like the Greenland dispute.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte stated that Ukraine's security is crucial for both Europe and the United States.

He expressed concern about Ukraine not having enough interceptors, urging the need to maintain focus on supporting Ukraine adequately.

