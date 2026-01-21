Left Menu

NATO Urged to Prioritize Ukraine Amid Greenland Distractions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that member countries should not let disputes over Greenland divert attention from supporting Ukraine's defense. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte highlighted the central importance of Ukraine for both European and U.S. security and expressed concerns over insufficient interceptors for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has highlighted the need for the alliance's member nations to focus on Ukraine's defense, warning against distractions arising from issues like the Greenland dispute.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte stated that Ukraine's security is crucial for both Europe and the United States.

He expressed concern about Ukraine not having enough interceptors, urging the need to maintain focus on supporting Ukraine adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

