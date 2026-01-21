Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Solar Plan: Aiming for Two Lakh Rooftop Connections

In an ambitious push for renewable energy, the Andhra Pradesh government has earmarked a target of completing two lakh rooftop solar connections by May, under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana. The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Vijayanand, reflecting the state's commitment to sustainable power solutions.

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring these projects are executed with precision and are delivered on schedule. The Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of efficient and consumer-friendly implementation, warning that any lag in progress would lead to stringent consequences for those accountable.

The major rooftop solar initiative is designed to benefit nearly two lakh SC/ST households, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy goals. This project, in tandem with feeder solarisation efforts under PM-KUSUM, is expected to transform energy accessibility across Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)