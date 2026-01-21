Left Menu

Canada Reopens Beef Exports to China Amid Relaxed Trade Restrictions

Canada resumes beef exports to China after a long-standing ban. The agreement, facilitated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, includes lowering tariffs on agricultural commodities like canola. Initial shipments are imminent, although experts predict limited immediate impact due to small quantities and high domestic beef prices.

21-01-2026
Canadian beef exports to China are set to resume following the easing of a trade ban that had been in place since 2021. This news comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's strategic discussions with Chinese leadership, which resulted in lower tariffs and enhanced trade prospects for agricultural commodities.

As Canadian Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald announced the first shipment of beef to China is scheduled for next week, he highlighted the significance of regaining access to this substantial market. However, given the limited volume and North America's current beef shortage, experts like Sylvain Charlebois note that this development may not significantly alter food prices domestically.

Despite China's customs agency's silence on the matter, industry analysts acknowledge the potential growth in this market is crucial for Canadian farmers and exporters. While full implications await detailed clarity, the Canadian Cattle Association celebrates the resumed trade, recognizing China's position as a major market pre-ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

