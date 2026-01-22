Left Menu

China Counters Trump's Critique on Wind Power

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms at the World Economic Forum, China has defended its wind power development, emphasizing its commitment to global green and low-carbon transitions. The Chinese foreign ministry highlighted Beijing's efforts in tackling climate change and promoting renewable energy worldwide, rejecting Trump's remarks.

Amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, China has stood firm on its wind power development initiatives, highlighting its dedication to global environmental sustainability. Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum accused China of monopolizing windmill production while lacking actual wind farms domestically.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated China's stance at a regular press conference, asserting the country's clear international commitment and visible action towards climate change mitigation and renewable energy promotion.

In his address to leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Trump described China's wind power tactics as inadequate, citing a lack of visible wind farms, a point countered by China's firm defense of its green energy policies.

