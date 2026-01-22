China's Property Crisis: Foreclosed Holdings Drown Rural Banks

Amid severe depreciation in China's housing market, rural banks struggle to sell foreclosed properties despite hefty discounts, exacerbating the crisis and risking broader economic stability.

A Reuters review reveals a surge in bank-initiated property sales at discounts of 20-30%, reflecting the desperation of smaller banks confronting mounting bad loans and limited capital reserves.

As major property firms collapse and home sales plummet, experts warn of further declines, questioning the sustainability of discount-driven sales amid limited official intervention and ongoing economic strains.

