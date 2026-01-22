Bandhan Bank's Net Profit Drops by 51.7% in Q3 FY26

Bandhan Bank experienced a significant financial downturn, reporting a 51.7% drop in net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The decrease brought net earnings down to Rs 205.59 crore, compared to Rs 426.29 crore during the same period in the previous year, primarily due to diminished income and escalated expenses.

The bank's total income stood at Rs 6,122 crore for Q3 FY26, down from Rs 6,591 crore the prior year. Meanwhile, total expenditure saw a rise, amounting to Rs 4,677 crore, slightly up from Rs 4,569 crore a year earlier.

Despite the financial challenges, Bandhan Bank made strides in improving its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing from 4.68% to 3.33% of gross advances. On a positive note, the bank's shares increased by 3.37%, closing at Rs 142.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)