Maharashtra's Davos Milestone: MoU with Rural Enhancers and Nutrifresh

In a landmark move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Maharashtra government signed a Memorandum of Understanding valued at approximately ₹2,500 crore with the Rural Enhancers Group and Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd. The agreement was finalized in the presence of the Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Spearheaded by Mr. Ambar Ayade and Mr. Sanket Mehta, the MoU emphasizes investment in climate-smart agriculture, utilizing Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). The project is slated for a 2026 launch, with Nutrifresh leveraging AI and IoT technologies for high-quality produce.

With backing from diverse financial bodies, the initiative promises employment growth, climate resilience, and income boosts for farmers. Rural Enhancers will manage funding, supported by policy and regulatory aid from the government, marking a progressive step for agriculture in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)