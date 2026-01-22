Left Menu

Maharashtra's Davos Milestone: MoU with Rural Enhancers and Nutrifresh

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra inked a ₹2,500 crore MoU with Rural Enhancers Group and Nutrifresh Farm Tech, promoting smart agriculture. Scheduled for 2026, the climate-smart project ushers in new tech via Nutrifresh's CEA expertise. This initiative promises incredible impacts on employment and agricultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:16 IST
Maharashtra's Davos Milestone: MoU with Rural Enhancers and Nutrifresh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a landmark move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Maharashtra government signed a Memorandum of Understanding valued at approximately ₹2,500 crore with the Rural Enhancers Group and Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd. The agreement was finalized in the presence of the Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Spearheaded by Mr. Ambar Ayade and Mr. Sanket Mehta, the MoU emphasizes investment in climate-smart agriculture, utilizing Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). The project is slated for a 2026 launch, with Nutrifresh leveraging AI and IoT technologies for high-quality produce.

With backing from diverse financial bodies, the initiative promises employment growth, climate resilience, and income boosts for farmers. Rural Enhancers will manage funding, supported by policy and regulatory aid from the government, marking a progressive step for agriculture in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos

 Denmark
2
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces

 India
3
Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency

Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency

 India
4
Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026