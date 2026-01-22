German Crackdown: Expulsion Amid Espionage Tensions with Russia
Germany expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, intensifying tensions amid increased Russian intelligence activity in Europe. The German government summoned the Russian ambassador, declaring zero tolerance for espionage. A German-Ukrainian woman, accused of spying on drone developments for Russia, was also arrested and brought to court.
Germany has expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, marking an escalation in tensions and a response to heightened Russian intelligence operations across Europe since the invasion of Ukraine.
The German foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to convey the expulsion, emphasizing Germany's firm stance against espionage under diplomatic cover. European security services are increasingly wary of Russian intelligence efforts to undermine Western support for Ukraine.
The expelled diplomat was reportedly the deputy military attache at the Russian embassy, identified by Spiegel newsmagazine as connected to a German-Ukrainian woman arrested for espionage. Prosecutors allege she collected drone information for Russia through political event infiltrations and former defense ministry contacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
