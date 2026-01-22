German Crackdown: Expulsion Amid Espionage Tensions with Russia

Germany has expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, marking an escalation in tensions and a response to heightened Russian intelligence operations across Europe since the invasion of Ukraine.

The German foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to convey the expulsion, emphasizing Germany's firm stance against espionage under diplomatic cover. European security services are increasingly wary of Russian intelligence efforts to undermine Western support for Ukraine.

The expelled diplomat was reportedly the deputy military attache at the Russian embassy, identified by Spiegel newsmagazine as connected to a German-Ukrainian woman arrested for espionage. Prosecutors allege she collected drone information for Russia through political event infiltrations and former defense ministry contacts.

