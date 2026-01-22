Left Menu

Addressing Crisis: Government Forms Panel on IIT-Kanpur Student Suicides

A government-formed three-member panel aims to investigate and prevent student suicides at IIT-Kanpur. Led by educational and mental health leaders, the committee will evaluate compliance with mental wellbeing guidelines, examine institutional deficiencies, and propose improvements. The report is expected in 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:47 IST
Addressing Crisis: Government Forms Panel on IIT-Kanpur Student Suicides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the concerning issue of student suicides at IIT-Kanpur, the government announced the formation of a three-member committee on Thursday. This expert panel will assess compliance with mental health guidelines, as well as scrutinize existing campus support mechanisms.

The committee, led by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, alongside psychiatrist Jitendra Nagpal and Rina Sonowal Kouli from the Union Education Ministry, is expected to submit its findings within 15 days. The committee's efforts follow two tragic student suicides at the prestigious institution.

The directive tasks the panel with identifying gaps in current mental health frameworks and recommending improvements to enhance student support and prevent future tragedies. The panel will engage with stakeholders at IIT-Kanpur and access necessary records to fulfill its mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

 Global
2

India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile

 India
3
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026