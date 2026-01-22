Addressing Crisis: Government Forms Panel on IIT-Kanpur Student Suicides

In a bid to tackle the concerning issue of student suicides at IIT-Kanpur, the government announced the formation of a three-member committee on Thursday. This expert panel will assess compliance with mental health guidelines, as well as scrutinize existing campus support mechanisms.

The committee, led by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, alongside psychiatrist Jitendra Nagpal and Rina Sonowal Kouli from the Union Education Ministry, is expected to submit its findings within 15 days. The committee's efforts follow two tragic student suicides at the prestigious institution.

The directive tasks the panel with identifying gaps in current mental health frameworks and recommending improvements to enhance student support and prevent future tragedies. The panel will engage with stakeholders at IIT-Kanpur and access necessary records to fulfill its mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)