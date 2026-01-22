Delhi's Air Quality: Thunderstorms Promise Respite
Delhi's air remains 'very poor,' but relief is anticipated with thunderstorms and rain on Friday. The 24-hour AQI average is 313. Transport sector is the major pollutant. More rain is expected, affecting air quality positively. The Graded Response Action Plan's Stage III is revoked but Stages I and II persist.
- Country:
- India
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, registering an overall 24-hour average AQI of 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate an incoming western disturbance will bring thunderstorms and rain by Friday morning, providing a potential respite to the pollution-hit city. A yellow alert has been issued in anticipation.
The transport sector remains the primary contributor to pollution, with measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan still in force, ensuring that active efforts toward improving air quality persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)