Delhi's Air Quality: Thunderstorms Promise Respite

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, registering an overall 24-hour average AQI of 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate an incoming western disturbance will bring thunderstorms and rain by Friday morning, providing a potential respite to the pollution-hit city. A yellow alert has been issued in anticipation.

The transport sector remains the primary contributor to pollution, with measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan still in force, ensuring that active efforts toward improving air quality persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)