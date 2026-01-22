Left Menu

India's Storytelling Odyssey: A Cinematic Tableau of Tradition and Innovation

India's Republic Day parade will feature a grand tableau by the I&B ministry, celebrating the country's storytelling heritage. The float, themed 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti', showcases storytelling evolution from oral traditions to cinema. It highlights 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with various thematic tableaux.

During India's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will present a unique tableau, highlighting the country's rich tradition of storytelling.

Themed 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti', the float traces the evolution of narrative, from oral traditions to modern cinema, culminating in a depiction of a classic picture palace box office.

This vibrant showcase, part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations focusing on 'Vande Mataram', will see participation from 17 states and Union territories, marking India's diverse cultural heritage in a spectacular display.

