India's Storytelling Odyssey: A Cinematic Tableau of Tradition and Innovation

During India's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will present a unique tableau, highlighting the country's rich tradition of storytelling.

Themed 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti', the float traces the evolution of narrative, from oral traditions to modern cinema, culminating in a depiction of a classic picture palace box office.

This vibrant showcase, part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations focusing on 'Vande Mataram', will see participation from 17 states and Union territories, marking India's diverse cultural heritage in a spectacular display.

(With inputs from agencies.)