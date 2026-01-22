India's Storytelling Odyssey: A Cinematic Tableau of Tradition and Innovation
India's Republic Day parade will feature a grand tableau by the I&B ministry, celebrating the country's storytelling heritage. The float, themed 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti', showcases storytelling evolution from oral traditions to cinema. It highlights 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with various thematic tableaux.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
During India's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will present a unique tableau, highlighting the country's rich tradition of storytelling.
Themed 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti', the float traces the evolution of narrative, from oral traditions to modern cinema, culminating in a depiction of a classic picture palace box office.
This vibrant showcase, part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations focusing on 'Vande Mataram', will see participation from 17 states and Union territories, marking India's diverse cultural heritage in a spectacular display.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Republic Day
- tableau
- storytelling
- culture
- Bharat Gatha
- Vande Mataram
- cinema
- parade
- heritage
ALSO READ
Pangsau Pass: Gateway to Culture and Connection
Harmony of Patriotism: IAF Band's Captivating Performance Honoring 'Vande Mataram'
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Timeless Anthem
A Tribute to 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating India's National Song at Republic Day Parade
Kerala Culture Minister Sparks Controversy with Communal Remark Withdrawal