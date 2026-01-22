Tragedy in Manipur: A Call for Justice and Accountability

A Kuki woman from Manipur, who was allegedly gang-raped during the early stages of ethnic violence in 2023, has tragically died. The woman never fully recovered from the trauma, becoming bedridden and suffering from insomnia and depression, according to her relatives.

Gathered at a press conference organized by the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) in Delhi, family members and supporters criticized local authorities for failing to conduct a proper investigation, with no arrests made and no officials held responsible. Calls for justice and accountability echoed through the conference, as the victim's relatives voiced their frustration over the state's inaction.

The KSO has demanded a time-bound, independent probe into the incident, emphasizing the necessity for officials' accountability and justice for all Kuki survivors of sexual violence. They further advocated for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo groups to ensure peace and security in the region.