Legal Battle Over Hyperscale Data Centre Near London: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage

Britain's government-approved hyperscale data centre, slated for Buckinghamshire, faces a landmark legal challenge. Campaigners were granted a hearing, arguing the project overlooked significant climate concerns.

Despite a previous local authority rejection, the government gave the green light in 2022. Non-profit groups Foxglove and Global Action Plan cite a failure to assess the facility's extensive electricity needs, further exacerbated by generative AI technologies growing since late 2022.

While the developers stand by the project's lawfulness, officials admitted flaws concerning climate mitigation measures. Subsequently, the High Court permitted a full hearing later this year, marking a pioneering legal confrontation over hyperscale data centres in the UK.