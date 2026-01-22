Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Hyperscale Data Centre Near London: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage

Britain's approval of a 90MW hyperscale data centre in Buckinghamshire faces legal scrutiny. Campaigners argue the government overlooked its climate impact. The case highlights rising global demand for data centre electricity, spurred by AI developments. A High Court hearing is set for later this year.

Updated: 22-01-2026 23:30 IST
Britain's government-approved hyperscale data centre, slated for Buckinghamshire, faces a landmark legal challenge. Campaigners were granted a hearing, arguing the project overlooked significant climate concerns.

Despite a previous local authority rejection, the government gave the green light in 2022. Non-profit groups Foxglove and Global Action Plan cite a failure to assess the facility's extensive electricity needs, further exacerbated by generative AI technologies growing since late 2022.

While the developers stand by the project's lawfulness, officials admitted flaws concerning climate mitigation measures. Subsequently, the High Court permitted a full hearing later this year, marking a pioneering legal confrontation over hyperscale data centres in the UK.

