The Trump administration has initiated a pivotal change in the handling of Venezuelan oil, allowing China to purchase the coveted resource but strictly at fair market prices. This move marks a departure from the previous government of Caracas selling its crude at deeply discounted rates, a practice now curtailed by U.S. intervention.

Under President Donald Trump's directives, the U.S. has asserted control over Venezuela's oil sales, ensuring that the nation receives equitable compensation. The majority of this oil is designated for U.S. purchase, reflecting a strategic decision to manage these transactions directly and avoiding Venezuela's past financial pitfalls.

As part of new international trade dynamics, major trading companies such as Trafigura and Vitol have initiated a significant crude supply agreement between Venezuela and the U.S., accounting for a substantial portion of a $2 billion deal. However, Chinese oil imports from Venezuela are projected to decline due to logistical challenges posed by U.S. regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)