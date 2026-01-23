Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that Washington supports Iraq's new initiative to house Islamic State militants in secure detention facilities. This move, he noted, demonstrates progress in international efforts to combat terrorism.

Rubio stressed that the militants who are not Iraqi nationals will be held in Iraq temporarily. The United States is calling on other nations to take responsibility for their citizens and facilitate their repatriation to ensure they face justice.

This strategic collaboration underscores the importance of unified global actions against terrorism, aiming to enhance regional stability and security.

