Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for Iraq's efforts to detain Islamic State militants in secure facilities. He emphasized that non-Iraqi terrorists will be held temporarily and urged other countries to repatriate their citizens to face justice. This initiative is seen as a collaborative step in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:59 IST
Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that Washington supports Iraq's new initiative to house Islamic State militants in secure detention facilities. This move, he noted, demonstrates progress in international efforts to combat terrorism.

Rubio stressed that the militants who are not Iraqi nationals will be held in Iraq temporarily. The United States is calling on other nations to take responsibility for their citizens and facilitate their repatriation to ensure they face justice.

This strategic collaboration underscores the importance of unified global actions against terrorism, aiming to enhance regional stability and security.

