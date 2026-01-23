Left Menu

US and NATO Collaborate on Greenland Security

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will partner with NATO to enhance Greenland's security. This collaborative effort reflects a strategic approach, with Trump emphasizing that it aligns with his vision of international cooperation. The announcement was made aboard Air Force One, indicating its significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:26 IST
US and NATO Collaborate on Greenland Security
Trump

President Donald Trump has announced a strategic partnership between the United States and NATO focusing on Greenland's security concerns. The decision underscores a collective approach to address international security matters.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump stressed the importance of collaboration with NATO, stating, "We're all going to work together… We're going to be doing in conjunction, parts of it, in conjunction with NATO, which is really the way it should be."

This move signifies a strengthening of ties between the U.S. and its NATO allies, emphasizing cooperative efforts in global security challenges, particularly regarding the strategic significance of Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Strategic Investment in Greenland's Future

EU's Strategic Investment in Greenland's Future

 Belgium
2
Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

 Global
3
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
4
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026