HERC Drives Accountability and Quality in Haryana Power Utilities

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has unveiled a series of directives aimed at bolstering service delivery and accountability within the state's power sector. Key measures include introducing a Consumer Satisfaction Index, implementing a Balanced Scorecard framework, and achieving ISO certification for all power utilities.

During the 33rd meeting of the State Advisory Committee, chaired by HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, a commitment to timely decision implementation was emphasized. The meeting highlighted the necessity of a structured Consumer Satisfaction Index to be operational within three months, with comprehensive monitoring at all organizational levels.

With a focus on systemic improvement, the HERC has mandated the adoption of a Balanced Scorecard system within four months to ensure strategic performance management. The initiative aims to track performance indicators across financial and non-financial parameters, reaffirming the commission's dedication to consumer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and industry standardisation.