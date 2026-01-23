HERC Drives Accountability and Quality in Haryana Power Utilities
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is pushing for enhanced service delivery in the power sector through the implementation of key initiatives like the Consumer Satisfaction Index, Balanced Scorecard framework, and ISO certification. These measures aim to improve accountability, performance, and consumer satisfaction across Haryana's power utilities.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has unveiled a series of directives aimed at bolstering service delivery and accountability within the state's power sector. Key measures include introducing a Consumer Satisfaction Index, implementing a Balanced Scorecard framework, and achieving ISO certification for all power utilities.
During the 33rd meeting of the State Advisory Committee, chaired by HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, a commitment to timely decision implementation was emphasized. The meeting highlighted the necessity of a structured Consumer Satisfaction Index to be operational within three months, with comprehensive monitoring at all organizational levels.
With a focus on systemic improvement, the HERC has mandated the adoption of a Balanced Scorecard system within four months to ensure strategic performance management. The initiative aims to track performance indicators across financial and non-financial parameters, reaffirming the commission's dedication to consumer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and industry standardisation.