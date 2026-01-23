Left Menu

China Expands Futures and Options for Global Investors

China's securities regulator has widened access to international investors by introducing 14 new futures and options contracts. These include nickel, lithium carbonate, and energy options across various Chinese exchanges, enhancing China's financial market appeal to overseas capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:09 IST
China Expands Futures and Options for Global Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move to attract foreign capital, China's securities regulator has unveiled 14 new futures and options contracts accessible to international investors. These additions aim to increase China's financial market integration with global economies.

The approved contracts span multiple commodities, including nickel futures and lithium carbonate options listed on the Shanghai and Guangzhou Futures Exchanges, respectively. This expansion also covers petrochemical options on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Furthermore, the list incorporates three energy and metal options offered by the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, enhancing the scope for traders in international copper options. This strategic development is a step towards solidifying China's influence in the global financial arena.

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

 Global
3
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

 India
4
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026