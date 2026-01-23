China Expands Futures and Options for Global Investors

In a significant move to attract foreign capital, China's securities regulator has unveiled 14 new futures and options contracts accessible to international investors. These additions aim to increase China's financial market integration with global economies.

The approved contracts span multiple commodities, including nickel futures and lithium carbonate options listed on the Shanghai and Guangzhou Futures Exchanges, respectively. This expansion also covers petrochemical options on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Furthermore, the list incorporates three energy and metal options offered by the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, enhancing the scope for traders in international copper options. This strategic development is a step towards solidifying China's influence in the global financial arena.