Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

Navia Markets Ltd. unveils Navia Backup, an emergency application that allows clients to manage risk by squaring off open positions during trading platform disruptions. Designed with simplicity and independence, it offers a last-resort solution without compromising on resilience, reinforcing Navia's commitment to client safety and operational continuity.

Navia Markets Ltd., a leader in financial services, has announced the launch of Navia Backup, an emergency application for clients facing unexpected trading platform disruptions. With the aim of enabling market-based square-offs of open positions, this tool promises significant enhancements in risk management.

The modern trading environment is increasingly complex, relying on interconnected technologies. Navia Backup operates independently of these systems, offering a straightforward solution to reduce market exposure during outages, without mirroring full trading capabilities, thus maintaining simplicity and robustness.

S.K. Hozefa, CEO, stated that Navia Backup reflects a commitment to operational resilience and client safety. As trading practices evolve, Navia continues to innovate, providing modern investors with technology-driven, secure options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

