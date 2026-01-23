Delhi Court Revisits Bail Verdict Amid Stone-Pelting Case

The Delhi High Court has revoked the bail of an accused involved in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The decision to remand the case back to the trial court came after considering the lack of reasons in the initial bail order.

Ubedullah, a street vendor, was granted bail on January 20. However, Justice Prateek Jalan mandated a rehearing after identifying that the initial judgment failed to address crucial prosecution arguments or provide a clear analysis of the bail criteria.

The incident, linked to violence during an anti-encroachment drive, was fueled by social media rumors about mosque demolition, inciting a crowd to attack police officers and MCD personnel with stones and glass bottles, resulting in injuries to six policemen. The trial court is set to reconsider bail on January 23.

