Delhi Court Revisits Bail Verdict Amid Stone-Pelting Case

The Delhi High Court has remanded a previously granted bail order back to the trial court for reconsideration in a case involving stone-pelting during a mosque-related demolition. The initial bail, given to Ubedullah, was deemed 'cryptic and unreasoned,' prompting a closer reevaluation of the case details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:18 IST
The Delhi High Court has revoked the bail of an accused involved in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The decision to remand the case back to the trial court came after considering the lack of reasons in the initial bail order.

Ubedullah, a street vendor, was granted bail on January 20. However, Justice Prateek Jalan mandated a rehearing after identifying that the initial judgment failed to address crucial prosecution arguments or provide a clear analysis of the bail criteria.

The incident, linked to violence during an anti-encroachment drive, was fueled by social media rumors about mosque demolition, inciting a crowd to attack police officers and MCD personnel with stones and glass bottles, resulting in injuries to six policemen. The trial court is set to reconsider bail on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

