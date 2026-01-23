Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Crisis: Nearing Humanitarian Collapse Amid Russian Strikes

Ukraine faces a dire humanitarian crisis as Russian airstrikes decimate its energy infrastructure. Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, highlights the urgent need for a ceasefire on energy assets. Despite severe damage, plans are underway to rebuild and decentralize, aiming for resilient future energy systems.

Updated: 23-01-2026 20:15 IST
Ukraine stands on the brink of a humanitarian disaster as continual Russian airstrikes devastate its energy infrastructure. With temperatures plummeting between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, Kyiv and nearby regions are among the hardest hit, facing intermittent power and heating outages.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest private power producer DTEK, emphasizes the necessity of halting attacks on energy assets, dubbing the strikes as 'energy terror.' An energy ceasefire is crucial for peace negotiations, he argues.

DTEK has suffered massive losses, with 60-70% of its capacity destroyed. A major reconstruction project estimated at $65-70 billion is underway, involving decentralization and new energy projects to fortify against future threats, despite the uncertain prospect of a peace deal.

