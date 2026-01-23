Ukraine's Energy Crisis: Nearing Humanitarian Collapse Amid Russian Strikes
Ukraine faces a dire humanitarian crisis as Russian airstrikes decimate its energy infrastructure. Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, highlights the urgent need for a ceasefire on energy assets. Despite severe damage, plans are underway to rebuild and decentralize, aiming for resilient future energy systems.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Ukraine stands on the brink of a humanitarian disaster as continual Russian airstrikes devastate its energy infrastructure. With temperatures plummeting between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, Kyiv and nearby regions are among the hardest hit, facing intermittent power and heating outages.
Maxim Timchenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest private power producer DTEK, emphasizes the necessity of halting attacks on energy assets, dubbing the strikes as 'energy terror.' An energy ceasefire is crucial for peace negotiations, he argues.
DTEK has suffered massive losses, with 60-70% of its capacity destroyed. A major reconstruction project estimated at $65-70 billion is underway, involving decentralization and new energy projects to fortify against future threats, despite the uncertain prospect of a peace deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defending the Zoo: Kyiv Staff Battle Winter and War for Wildlife Survival
Kyiv Struggles to Restore Heating after Repeated Russian Air Attacks
Kyiv in Crisis: Winter Woes Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Kyiv's Heating Crisis Amid Russian Air Attacks
Zelenskiy's Kyiv Stand: Amid Russian Strikes and Davos Speculation