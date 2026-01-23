US Sanctions Target Iran's 'Shadow Fleet' in Oil Trade Crackdown

The United States intensified its pressure on Iran on Friday by sanctioning nine vessels of the notorious 'shadow fleet' and eight affiliated companies. This move, detailed in a Treasury Department statement, comes in response to Iran's recent violent suppression of protesters.

The vessels and firms—spanning India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates—have reportedly moved millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and petroleum to global markets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that these sanctions aim to cripple a crucial funding source for Iran's oppressive actions.

Despite threats from former President Donald Trump to intervene, the protests in Iran have slowed, and American political rhetoric has noticeably softened. The shadow fleet, typically operating without adequate insurance, continues to bypass international trade laws, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)