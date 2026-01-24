Left Menu

California's Legal Clash: State vs. Trump Over Pipeline Authority

California is suing the Trump administration over federal control asserted on two state pipelines, enabling Sable Offshore to restart oil pumping. The reclassification of these pipelines from state to interstate status has sparked controversy, reflecting ongoing tensions between the administration's energy policies and California's climate change goals.

Updated: 24-01-2026 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, California's attorney general announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over federal authority asserted on two pipelines, allowing Sable Offshore to resume oil pumping. This move follows a 2015 spill that released over 100,000 gallons of crude oil along the Santa Barbara coast.

The legal battle highlights the tensions between President Trump's push for increased domestic fossil fuel production and California Governor Gavin Newsom's aggressive climate policies. Sable shares dropped 17% on the New York Stock Exchange after California's lawsuit was publicized.

Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized the administration for reclassifying the Las Flores pipelines as 'interstate,' bypassing state oversight and enabling an emergency permit for operations. The lawsuit will be filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

