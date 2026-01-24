Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine and Russia Struggle Over Donbas Territory

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday, seeking to tackle the vital territorial dispute over Donbas, amid ongoing Russian airstrikes that have plunged Ukraine into its worst energy crisis. While Kyiv faces mounting U.S. pressure to reach a peace deal, Moscow insists Kyiv must cede the Donbas region before hostilities cease.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the importance of resolving territorial issues as a central focus of the talks, which continue through Saturday. Meanwhile, Ukraine's power infrastructure suffers from intensified Russian attacks, leading to a looming humanitarian catastrophe as heating systems falter amid freezing temperatures.

The talks follow a meeting between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, where Zelenskiy reported a tentative deal on U.S. security guarantees was ready, pending Trump's consent on specifics. Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia remains firm in its military pursuits, creating a stalemate in negotiations that hinge on territorial concessions in the Donbas region.

