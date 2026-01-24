Libya's $20 Billion Oil Boost: A New Era with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips

Libya is set to enter a transformative era in its oil industry, signing a 25-year agreement with France's TotalEnergies and U.S.-based ConocoPhillips. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah announced the deal, highlighting its potential for $20 billion in investments and the goal of boosting production by 850,000 barrels per day.

This agreement is facilitated through the Waha Oil Company, a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation. The contract is expected to generate net revenues exceeding $376 billion. Dbeibah revealed that Libya is also preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with Chevron and a cooperation agreement with Egypt's oil ministry.

Africa's significant oil producer, Libya, has faced disruptions since 2014 due to internal conflicts post-Gaddafi. The new agreements underscore strengthening ties with key international partners, aiming to bolster Libya's economy through enhanced global energy collaboration.

