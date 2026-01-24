Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Venezuela Oil Boost with Chevron & Others

The U.S. is in discussions with Chevron and other companies to increase Venezuela's crude production. The plan involves using U.S. equipment and expertise to revitalize drilling operations. Modern techniques could significantly raise production levels, helping to stabilize the oil market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:14 IST
U.S. Eyes Venezuela Oil Boost with Chevron & Others
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government is actively engaged in discussions with Chevron and other notable crude oil producers, alongside major oilfield service providers, to swiftly elevate Venezuela's oil production capabilities. Bloomberg News reported these developments, citing insights from senior administration officials.

The discussions involve deploying industry giants like SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes to repair aging equipment and revitalize dormant drilling sites, facilitating a modern production surge. Efforts aim to increase Venezuelan output by hundreds of thousands of barrels in the short term.

While Reuters was unable to verify the report independently, neither the White House nor the companies involved provided immediate comments. President Trump has expressed a clear intention to amplify oil production in Venezuela, especially following recent political developments in the country.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026