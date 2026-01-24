Asian Winter Games Postponed
The Saudi Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have decided to postpone the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A new date for the event will be announced later, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.
The 2029 Asian Winter Games have been postponed, the Saudi Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced.
The decision was made to delay the event to a 'later date to be announced in due course', according to a joint statement released on Saturday.
Specific reasons for the postponement were not disclosed, but further information is expected as arrangements are finalized.
