Asian Winter Games Postponed

The Saudi Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have decided to postpone the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A new date for the event will be announced later, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The decision was made to delay the event to a 'later date to be announced in due course', according to a joint statement released on Saturday.

Specific reasons for the postponement were not disclosed, but further information is expected as arrangements are finalized.

