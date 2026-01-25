Left Menu

Restoring Kashmir: A Vision of Returning Harmony

Brij Lal Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit social worker, was awarded the Padma Shri for his efforts in promoting harmony in Kashmir. Bhat emphasizes a need for a clear policy for the return of displaced communities. He highlights positive developments and stresses collaboration with all communities for lasting peace.

Updated: 25-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Brij Lal Bhat, a distinguished social worker from the Kashmiri Pandit community, has been recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award under the 'unsung heroes' category. On receiving this honor, Bhat shared his optimistic outlook for Kashmir, a region long marred by violence and conflict.

Bhat, drawing on his experiences as a former bureaucrat and a witness to Kashmir's turbulent history, emphasized the necessity of a thorough policy facilitating the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with the Sri Ramakrishna Mission Ashram and other organizations aimed at rebuilding community bonds and encouraging coexistence.

He underscored the role of the youth from all communities in achieving enduring peace in the Valley. Bhat noted positive changes under current leadership and called for comprehensive policies involving both the displaced and majority communities to restore Kashmir's former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

