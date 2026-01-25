Left Menu

India's Daughters: Leading the Charge Across All Frontiers

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the vital role women play in India's development. Women contribute across various sectors, from agriculture to space. Initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' have enhanced girls' education, while women have made significant strides in political representation and self-help groups.

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of women's active and empowered participation in enhancing the nation's development. Women's contributions range from grassroots self-help groups to significant advancements in fields like agriculture, space, and defense.

In her address on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Murmu highlighted the important impact of women's increasing participation in voting, which she said adds a powerful dimension to India's democratic framework. The government has been actively promoting women's health, education, safety, and economic empowerment to support this progress.

Initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' have been instrumental in encouraging girls' education, while policies like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have resulted in over 57 crore bank accounts, with 56% belonging to women. Women are breaking stereotypes and leading in diverse areas, including sports, where they have achieved milestones like winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

