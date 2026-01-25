Left Menu

Inderjit Singh Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket Marketing

Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI president, revolutionized Indian cricket through groundbreaking marketing strategies. Known for organizing the 1987 World Cup and challenging broadcasting monopolies, Bindra's efforts expanded cricket's global reach. Despite controversies, his legacy as a key figure in modern Indian cricket remains influential after his passing at 84.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:15 IST
Inderjit Singh Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket Marketing
  • Country:
  • India

Inderjit Singh Bindra, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has died at the age of 84. A pivotal figure in cricket marketing, Bindra's contributions include organizing the 1987 World Cup and revolutionizing Indian cricket broadcasting.

Serving as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, and presiding over the Punjab Cricket Association for decades, Bindra's vision helped internationalize Indian cricket. His efforts in challenging Doordarshan's monopoly on cricket broadcasting led to the entry of global players like ESPN into the Indian market, drastically altering the cricket marketing landscape.

Despite criticism over his support for Lalit Modi and decisions like the appointment of Haroon Lorgat as CEO of Cricket South Africa, Bindra's role in shaping modern Indian cricket from a commercial standpoint remains indisputable. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of cricket administrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026