Inderjit Singh Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket Marketing

Inderjit Singh Bindra, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has died at the age of 84. A pivotal figure in cricket marketing, Bindra's contributions include organizing the 1987 World Cup and revolutionizing Indian cricket broadcasting.

Serving as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, and presiding over the Punjab Cricket Association for decades, Bindra's vision helped internationalize Indian cricket. His efforts in challenging Doordarshan's monopoly on cricket broadcasting led to the entry of global players like ESPN into the Indian market, drastically altering the cricket marketing landscape.

Despite criticism over his support for Lalit Modi and decisions like the appointment of Haroon Lorgat as CEO of Cricket South Africa, Bindra's role in shaping modern Indian cricket from a commercial standpoint remains indisputable. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of cricket administrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)