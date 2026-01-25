Controversy Erupts Over Fatal Federal Shooting in Minneapolis

The fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has sparked outrage and drawn significant attention after video evidence contradicted the federal account of events. This marks the second such incident in the city within a month, fueling tensions between federal officers and local law enforcement.

Federal officials claim that Pretti assaulted agents, prompting them to act in self-defense. However, bystander videos suggest Pretti was unarmed and attempting to assist others when agents opened fire. Minneapolis' police chief and Democratic leaders have condemned the federal version, calling it misleading and deeply disturbing.

As protests mount, legal actions have been initiated to preserve evidence and restrict federal actions. The situation has intensified the debate over federal intervention in local law enforcement, with officials like U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar labeling the operations as excessive and demanding a federal withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)