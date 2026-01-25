Left Menu

Showcasing Maharashtra: A Cultural Fiesta at Bharat Parv 2026

The Maharashtra Tourism Department will participate in Bharat Parv 2026 in Delhi, presenting the state's tourism potential, including cultural heritage, beaches, and historical forts. The event, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations, aims to attract tourists and entrepreneurs to explore diverse Indian traditions and culture.

Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Tourism Department is set to highlight the state's diverse tourism offerings at the upcoming Bharat Parv 2026, commencing on January 26 in Delhi. The event, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, forms part of the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing an array of India's cultural diversity through its rich traditions, vibrant cuisine, traditional attire, beautiful handicrafts, and folk arts.

Hosted at the iconic Red Fort lawns and Gyan Path, Maharashtra's dedicated pavilion will feature its cultural heritage, scenic beaches, and the historical forts reminiscent of the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This initiative aims to attract a range of tourists and entrepreneurs, enhancing interest in the state's tourism assets.

The pavilion will provide an immersive experience into Maharashtra's vibrant culture and hospitality, with exhibits on forts, folk art, and tourism infrastructure. Bharat Parv 2026 will also include exhibits from the Republic Day Parade, cultural performances, food courts, and handicraft stalls, drawing in both domestic and international tourists as well as key industry stakeholders.

