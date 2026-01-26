Columbia University Welcomes New Leadership
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 04:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Columbia University has selected Jennifer Mnookin as its new president, marking a significant leadership transition. The decision was reported by the New York Times, citing reliable sources within the academic community.
As the current Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, Mnookin brings a wealth of experience and a robust vision to her new role. Her appointment is expected to lead to innovative changes and an emphasis on academic excellence at Columbia.
The university's decision reflects a strategic move towards enhancing its global reputation and fostering educational advancements under Mnookin's leadership.
