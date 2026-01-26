Left Menu

Columbia University Welcomes New Leadership

Columbia University has selected Jennifer Mnookin, the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, as its new president, according to sources reported by the New York Times.

  • Country:
  • United States

Columbia University has selected Jennifer Mnookin as its new president, marking a significant leadership transition. The decision was reported by the New York Times, citing reliable sources within the academic community.

As the current Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, Mnookin brings a wealth of experience and a robust vision to her new role. Her appointment is expected to lead to innovative changes and an emphasis on academic excellence at Columbia.

The university's decision reflects a strategic move towards enhancing its global reputation and fostering educational advancements under Mnookin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

