Tragedy Strikes: Philippine Ferry Capsizes, Leaving Seven Dead
A tragic maritime accident occurred off the southern Philippines when a passenger boat carrying over 300 people capsized. At least seven people died, and search and rescue operations are ongoing for 144 missing individuals. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over maritime safety in the region.
In a tragic incident off the southern Philippine coast, a passenger boat capsized, leading to the deaths of at least seven individuals. The boat, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo when the accident occurred early on Monday.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard, 215 people were successfully rescued, while search and rescue operations continue for 144 missing passengers. Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua revealed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman posted videos from the scene showing survivors being assisted at Isabela port. Maritime accidents are a common risk in the Philippines, highlighting systemic issues with the country's maritime safety protocols.
