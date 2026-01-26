Left Menu

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices soared to a record above $5,000 an ounce, driven by geopolitical tensions, renewed safe-haven demand, and increased central bank purchases. Amid U.S. and NATO disputes, and Russia-Ukraine talks, analysts predict further gains, forecasting highs of $6,400. Silver and platinum prices also climbed dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 05:49 IST
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices surged past the $5,000 mark on Monday, reaching record highs as investors sought refuge in the precious metal amid rising geopolitical tensions. The spot price saw an increase of 0.85% to hit $5,024.95 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also climbed significantly.

The precious metal experienced a 64% increase in 2025 due to ongoing demand for safe assets, loosening U.S. monetary policy, and robust purchases by central banks. Analysts, including Philip Newman of Metals Focus, forecast further growth potential, with expectations of prices reaching $5,500.

Geopolitical unrest, notably between the U.S. and NATO regarding Greenland, and unresolved Russia-Ukraine negotiations, continue to fuel gold's upward trajectory. Parallel market trends saw silver surpass $100 an ounce, and platinum prices remain steady.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026