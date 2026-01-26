Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Gold prices soared to a record above $5,000 an ounce, driven by geopolitical tensions, renewed safe-haven demand, and increased central bank purchases. Amid U.S. and NATO disputes, and Russia-Ukraine talks, analysts predict further gains, forecasting highs of $6,400. Silver and platinum prices also climbed dramatically.
Gold prices surged past the $5,000 mark on Monday, reaching record highs as investors sought refuge in the precious metal amid rising geopolitical tensions. The spot price saw an increase of 0.85% to hit $5,024.95 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also climbed significantly.
The precious metal experienced a 64% increase in 2025 due to ongoing demand for safe assets, loosening U.S. monetary policy, and robust purchases by central banks. Analysts, including Philip Newman of Metals Focus, forecast further growth potential, with expectations of prices reaching $5,500.
Geopolitical unrest, notably between the U.S. and NATO regarding Greenland, and unresolved Russia-Ukraine negotiations, continue to fuel gold's upward trajectory. Parallel market trends saw silver surpass $100 an ounce, and platinum prices remain steady.
