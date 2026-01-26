Left Menu

Historic Winter Storm Paralyzes Eastern U.S.: A Battle of Snow, Ice, and Cold

A historic winter storm brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the eastern U.S., affecting 118 million people. The storm resulted in major travel disruptions, power outages for over a million homes, and federal emergency declarations. Arctic conditions persist as the storm moves offshore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 06:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A historic winter storm has struck the eastern United States, delivering a crippling combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to millions. Beginning on Friday, the storm has affected over 118 million people with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures as far south as the Gulf of Mexico.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect, and energy supplies are strained as wind chills plummet to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. Airports from New York to North Carolina faced flight cancellations, and the National Guard was activated to aid in emergency response efforts across New York state.

President Donald Trump declared federal emergencies for multiple states, and the Department of Energy authorized special measures to alleviate power outages. Though the storm will drift away from the coast soon, more chilling weather is expected to persist, prolonging hazardous conditions in the region.

