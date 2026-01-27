India's Energy Leap: Charting a Course to Net-Zero

In a crucial rally towards achieving net-zero ambitions, India must secure annual investments averaging USD 145 billion in its energy sector, according to Wood Mackenzie. The significant financial commitment aims to sustain economic growth and support a transformative energy transition.

At India Energy Week 2026, Joshua Ngu of Wood Mackenzie emphasized strategic capital deployment in power generation, energy storage, and grid modernization as pivotal to India's expanding economy and decarbonization goals. Ngu highlighted the dual challenge of securing immediate energy and constructing low-carbon infrastructure crucial for a global economy.

Rashika Gupta of Wood Mackenzie underscored the importance of regulatory reforms, particularly the Electricity Amendment Bill, to enhance distribution competition and attract private capital. This strategic direction is framed within a larger context of maintaining energy security while scaling renewable capacities and reducing carbon intensity.

