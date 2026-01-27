Protests Erupt Over Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Allegations

The Congress organized statewide protest marches on Tuesday, focusing on allegations of gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala temple. These protests were marked by significant gatherings at District Collectorates.

In the capital, protestors, led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, criticized remarks made by Ministers V Sivankutty and M B Rajesh against Sonia Gandhi regarding Sabarimala's issues. Meanwhile, party leaders rallied in other towns and sang parody songs to energize the demonstrations.

In Idukki, tensions escalated as District Congress Committee president C P Mathew suffered a head injury in a scuffle with police. Protestors called for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a comprehensive probe into the gold loss case, where 12 individuals, including the main suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, have been arrested so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)