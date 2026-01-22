Global Leaders Converge for India Energy Week 2026: A Vision for Decarbonization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 through a video link. The event is scheduled from January 27 to 30 in South Goa, said Gurmeet Singh, Director General of the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, during a press conference on Thursday.

Distinguished guests including Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, along with ministers from Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and the Global South, will attend the ceremony at Betul village in South Goa.

The conclave will address energy security, investment in renewable solutions, and practical routes for decarbonization. Expected to attract over 75,000 professionals from 120 countries, the IEW will host ministerial roundtables, CEO dialogues, and technology exhibitions, highlighting its crucial role in global energy diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)