Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge for India Energy Week 2026: A Vision for Decarbonization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week 2026 via video link, hosting global leaders and over 75,000 energy professionals. The event will focus on energy security, investment mobilization, and decarbonization, featuring roundtables, dialogues, and technology showcases aimed at strengthening global energy cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:47 IST
Global Leaders Converge for India Energy Week 2026: A Vision for Decarbonization
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 through a video link. The event is scheduled from January 27 to 30 in South Goa, said Gurmeet Singh, Director General of the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, during a press conference on Thursday.

Distinguished guests including Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, along with ministers from Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and the Global South, will attend the ceremony at Betul village in South Goa.

The conclave will address energy security, investment in renewable solutions, and practical routes for decarbonization. Expected to attract over 75,000 professionals from 120 countries, the IEW will host ministerial roundtables, CEO dialogues, and technology exhibitions, highlighting its crucial role in global energy diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026