Left Menu

Gullak: Revolutionizing Gold Savings Through a Unified Marketplace

Gullak has launched India’s first jeweller savings scheme marketplace, consolidating multiple jewellery brands into one digital platform. This initiative allows users to explore and manage various jewellery saving options easily. It aims to become a leading jeweller marketplace by co-creating innovative products with jewellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gullak, a digital gold savings platform, has announced the launch of India's inaugural jeweller savings scheme marketplace, bringing notable jewellery brands under a single digital umbrella. Currently featuring CaratLane, the marketplace will soon include additional major jewellers, with plans to expand further in the coming year.

This groundbreaking platform allows users to compare and manage jeweller savings schemes seamlessly, addressing the fragmentation often faced in the jewellery market. The marketplace aims to simplify consumers' gold journeys, from gifting to significant life purchases, ensuring users access high-value, quality jewellery.

Since its launch, the marketplace has seen swift uptake, with Gullak noting a surge in demand surpassing some physical stores. The platform presents an innovative solution for prospective gold buyers, promising engagement with a motivated customer base and facilitating seamless savings and purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026