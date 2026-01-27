Gullak: Revolutionizing Gold Savings Through a Unified Marketplace

Gullak, a digital gold savings platform, has announced the launch of India's inaugural jeweller savings scheme marketplace, bringing notable jewellery brands under a single digital umbrella. Currently featuring CaratLane, the marketplace will soon include additional major jewellers, with plans to expand further in the coming year.

This groundbreaking platform allows users to compare and manage jeweller savings schemes seamlessly, addressing the fragmentation often faced in the jewellery market. The marketplace aims to simplify consumers' gold journeys, from gifting to significant life purchases, ensuring users access high-value, quality jewellery.

Since its launch, the marketplace has seen swift uptake, with Gullak noting a surge in demand surpassing some physical stores. The platform presents an innovative solution for prospective gold buyers, promising engagement with a motivated customer base and facilitating seamless savings and purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)